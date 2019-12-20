26 units cleared for re-occupancy at 235 Gosford

Just in time for Christmas, the city has given clearance for the re-occupation of 26 units in 235 Gosford Boulevard.

They also expects more units will be cleared and become available in the next coming days and weeks.

Around 700 people were forced out of the building after a fatal fire on Nov. 15.

At a holiday dinner held for residents on Thursday night, Mayor John Tory says he’s heard the frustration in the voices of many residents who are temporarily living in hotels and looking for answers.

“We are going to make sure we stay on top of the landlord to make sure those people who are out longer are looked after,” said Tory. “Our expectation is that the landlord will have those people continue to stay in the hotel on the arrangements that have been put forward until such time as they can move back into their apartments.”

There is still no official word on the cause of the five-alarm blaze that started in an eighth floor apartment unit which claimed the life of one man.

Preliminary reports said the fire did not look suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had narrowed the source of the fire down to one of the two bedrooms in the unit.