Trump ally US Rep. Mark Meadows won't seek reelection

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican congressman Mark Meadows says he won’t seek reelection.

In a statement Thursday, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.

