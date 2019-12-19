Loading articles...

The eye in the sky: weekly top 5 chopper shots

December 16th 2019/Jordan Kerr

680 NEWS traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is our eye in the sky, and he’ll be providing his top five pictures every Thursday.

The holidays are almost here, and in a lot of the shots this week you can see the CN Tower lit up with festive colours. More brilliant sunrises and night shots really capture the beauty of the city. Even with the leaves gone from all the trees, you can see the huge amount of green space in Toronto.

Enjoy the gallery, and check back every Thursday for a new set of photos.

