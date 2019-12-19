Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supreme Court ruling means children of Russian spies are Canadian citizens
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 19, 2019 10:13 am EST
In this July 1, 2010 file photo, Alexander Vavilov, right, and his older brother brother Timothy leave a federal court after a bail hearing for their parents Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley, in Boston, Massachusetts. The Supreme Court of Canada has decided the Toronto-born sons of Russian spies are actually Canadian citizens. The high court decision today upholds a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that effectively affirmed the citizenship of Alexander and Timothy Vavilov.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has decided the Toronto-born sons of Russian spies are actually Canadian citizens.
The high court decision today upholds a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that effectively affirmed the citizenship of Alexander and Timothy Vavilov.
The Vavilov brothers were born in the 1990s to parents using the aliases Donald Heathfield and Tracey Ann Foley.
The parents were arrested nine years ago in the United States for conspiring to act as secret agents on behalf of Moscow.
Heathfield and Foley admitted to being Andrey Bezrukov and Elena Vavilova.
A registrar had concluded in 2014 that the parents were employees of a foreign government while Russian spies, meaning their children could not be Canadian citizens — a decision that touched off the court battle.
