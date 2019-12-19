Loading articles...

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 1.1 per cent in October

Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on July 3, 2019.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 1.1 per cent to $64.2 billion in October, weighed down by a drop in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

Economists on average had expected a drop of 0.1 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales dropped in four of the seven sectors tracked by Statistics Canada, accounting for two-thirds of total wholesale sales.

The machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell 3.0 per cent to $13.4 billion, while the miscellaneous subsector dropped 3.4 per cent to $8.1 billion due to lower sales in the agricultural supplies industry.

Sales increased in the farm product subsector rose 3.1 per cent, while the personal and household goods subsector climbed 0.2 per cent.

Overall wholesale sales fell 1.1 per cent in volume terms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press

