Search for egg donor sheds light on Canadian fertility laws

A poster hung at the University of Toronto purportedly by a couple looking for an egg donor has raised eyebrows on campus and shed light on a loophole in Canada’s changing fertility laws.

The sign, which was spotted by a CityNews viewer in multiple locations at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), said it was advertising on behalf of a couple in their mid-30s looking for the perfect person to help them start a family. There are 10 criteria listed for the potential egg donor, among them: willing to take IVF hormones, regular periods, and a U of T student.

The viewer questioned whether the ad was ethical and provided CityNews with a copy of the poster, saying she removed at least three at OISE.

She said she felt concerned that “marginalized female students at U of T might apply for this role as a form of income and not out of informed choice or decision-making.”

CityNews could not locate any of the posters when visiting the building. The University of Toronto tells CityNews the school has poster guidelines and staff were not aware of this specific ad. We reached out to the couple via the contact information on the poster and did not hear back.

On the poster, the pair describe themselves as an interracial gay couple and working professionals. They promise to fully reimburse the donor for expenses and lost wages, adding that they would have “lifelong unwavering support and gratitude.”

Is the egg donor poster legal?

Health Canada says fertility laws were designed with concerns about the exploitation of donors in mind. For that reason, it is a criminal offence to pay egg and sperm donors.

Two professionals in the fertility industry say the ad is on the right side of the law because there is no mention of compensation, only full reimbursement for any donation expenses, which is legal.

Sara Cohen, a lawyer with Fertility Canada, said often ethical issues arise when couples have criteria on race and physical appearance, but the couple’s ad steered clear of this.

“It didn’t bother me, I actually liked a lot of it,” Cohen said. “They basically seem to me to be intended parents who wanted a future relationship with their donor, and I really appreciated that.”

Dr. Clifford Librach, director of CReATe Fertility Centre, said it isn’t out of the ordinary for people to find a donor themselves.

“People sometimes do advertise on their own to obtain an egg donor or surrogate,” he says. “But there’s now agencies across Canada that do this.”

Cohen, who is also president of Fertility Matters Canada, adds there are clinics in Canada that educate both donors and parents-to-be, so that both are familiar with the health risks associated with the process. She credits some of these clinics for requiring donors to go through psychological assessments and ensuring donors have proper legal representation.

The future of fertility law

The federal government estimates about 16 per cent of Canadian couples experience infertility, a number that’s doubled since the 1980s.

Many of those impacted by infertility turn to Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR). AHR is also used by single people and same-sex couples who want to start or grow their families.

“The access to having this kind of technology […] has really expanded the number of people that can actually have children,” Dr. Librach said. “There’s much more access now, especially in Ontario.”

Though the technology has advanced, some experts say the law has been slow to catch-up.

The federal government recently announced new fertility laws under the Assisted Human Reproduction Act, 15 years after it was introduced. Some of the rules have already gone into effect, with the remaining slated for spring 2020.

The changes mostly clarify how egg or sperm donors and surrogates can be reimbursed for expenses and what documentation they need to provide. The government has also identified specific expense categories for donors, including travel, counselling, legal services, and care for dependents or pets. On top of this, surrogates can be reimbursed for loss of work-related income if they meet a set of requirements.

However, the government’s new laws don’t mention paying egg and sperm donors, which is currently punishable by ten years in prison or a fine.

“I think our criminal sanctions are excessive, they’re some of the most stringent in the world to the best of my knowledge and to our detriment,” said Cohen, who notes the U.S. allows for egg donors and surrogates to be paid.

“The idea in Canada is we’re trying to be altruistic,” said Dr. Librach.

Loophole in the law

Agencies in Canada can import egg and sperm donations from clinics around the world where compensation is legal, said Cohen, who considers this a loophole in Canada’s fertility laws.

She estimates that 95 per cent of the sperm used in Canada and much of the egg supply is imported from countries that pay their donors.

“We’re not doing any good, we’re just causing a lot of harm,” she said, explaining that with imported donations, there’s no way for Canadian clinics to track how many times the same donor’s materials are used, or obtain any information about the donor’s health.

Canadian donors can be tracked and doctors can ensure they’re receiving public health care.

Canadian sperm donations started to decline in 2004, when the government began criminalizing compensation, said Cohen. She adds that there were about 20 sperm banks in Canada back then, and now there’s only one.

There are no egg donor banks.

Cohen believes egg and sperm donors should be compensated.

“Not for their eggs, not for their sperm, but for their time, for their inconvenience, and in the case of egg donors for the risk they’re taking on.”

Egg donors must take hormone injections so that their bodies release eggs to be harvested. The drugs can cause ovaries to swell painfully, and, in rare cases, can be life-threatening, according to the Mayo Clinic. The long needle used to retrieve eggs can also cause bleeding and damage to bowels, the bladder and blood vessels.

CityNews asked Health Canada why clinics can purchase egg and sperm donations from countries where the donors were compensated. A spokesperson did not answer the question.

“Trade in the reproductive capabilities of women and men and the exploitation of children, women and men for commercial ends raise health and ethical concerns that justify their prohibition,” the department’s statement reads in part.

Cohen argues that exploitation is more likely to occur when materials are imported and donor histories are unknown.

“Socio-economic realities of Canadian citizens, and Ontario residents in particular, are in a place where I’m not worried about exploitation,” Cohen said. “You can also counter that by having regulation […] and tracking the outcomes.”

Cohen argues that having so few donors in Canada means that materials from the same ones are being used too often. There are currently no regulations on how many times eggs or sperm collected in the same donation can be used. For patients looking for a donor from a particular racial background, the pool of available donations is even smaller.

“If you’re looking for someone who’s black, Asian, Jewish, or from many different racial backgrounds, you may have difficulty finding someone in that group,” Dr. Librach says.

The Ontario way

Ontario has provided $70 million in funding towards people going through their first round of assisted reproduction. The province provides additional coverage if a surrogate is involved.

“Obviously if it doesn’t work in your first cycle, that can be difficult,” said Dr.Librach. “There’s no question that it can be very expensive to do some of these treatments, but it can be expensive to have kids too.”

The Ministry of Health and Long-term Care says tens of thousands of patients have been funded since the program started in April 2018.