Loading articles...

Police respond to reports of shooting at Oklahoma City mall

Oklahoma City police said Thursday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it’s not clear if any shots were fired.

A police spokesman said one person was injured but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.

Police said in a tweet they were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Bayview express - centre lane blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:02 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: 4-9 cm of fluffy snow has fallen across the GTA. Good news, it will taper in time for the drive home. Bad news, there’s sn…
Latest Weather
Read more