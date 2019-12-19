Man seriously wounded in stabbing in north Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a scene and a suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue, just north of Sheppard, around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say when they arrived they found a man unconscious and bleeding. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police say it was the victim who made the emergency call but they have been unable to pinpoint where the stabbing may have occurred.

There is no suspect description at this time.