Loading articles...

Luxury yacht goes up in flames, partially sinks near Miami

MIAMI — A luxury yacht partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish.

The 120-foot (36.5-meter) boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Crews from the Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire, the Miami fire department said in a news release. They used fireboats to douse the flames.

There were no injuries and no other boats were damaged, said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Carroll was quoted by the Miami Herald as saying that the boat was partially underwater. Flames could be seen from downtown Miami late Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear what caused the blaze.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
SB 400 at Teston, two left lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from south of King rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Retweeted @Irene680NEWS: Good morning #Toronto. A cold start but took off my gloves to take this picture because the lights and sky were so pretty…
Latest Weather
Read more