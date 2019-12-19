Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Legalizing hard drugs not a 'panacea' to opioids crisis, Trudeau says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 19, 2019 4:00 am EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with The Canadian Press during a year end interview in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 18, 2019. Trudeau says he isn't convinced that decriminalizing hard drugs killing thousands of Canadians is a panacea to the country's ongoing opioid epidemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s not convinced decriminalizing hard drugs is a “panacea” to the country’s ongoing opioids crisis.
But Trudeau also notes he was once absolutely opposed to decriminalizing marijuana, which his Liberal government did just over one year ago.
During a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau says tackling the epidemic requires a complex solution and not simply decriminalizing opioids as some jurisdictions have suggested.
Recently released figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada show nearly 14,000 Canadians have been killed by opioids since 2016, a staggering number that Trudeau says makes him want to use every lever at the government’s disposal.
Trudeau says he plans to focus on solutions such as giving doctors more tools around what they can prescribe and creating more supervised consumption sites across the country.
However, he says the latter issue is more difficult in provinces headed by “capital-C conservative” governments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.