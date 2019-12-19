Legalizing hard drugs not a 'panacea' to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s not convinced decriminalizing hard drugs is a “panacea” to the country’s ongoing opioids crisis.

But Trudeau also notes he was once absolutely opposed to decriminalizing marijuana, which his Liberal government did just over one year ago.

During a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau says tackling the epidemic requires a complex solution and not simply decriminalizing opioids as some jurisdictions have suggested.

Recently released figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada show nearly 14,000 Canadians have been killed by opioids since 2016, a staggering number that Trudeau says makes him want to use every lever at the government’s disposal.

Trudeau says he plans to focus on solutions such as giving doctors more tools around what they can prescribe and creating more supervised consumption sites across the country.

However, he says the latter issue is more difficult in provinces headed by “capital-C conservative” governments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press







