Judge won't grant standing to public in Volkswagen emissions case

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has denied standing to three members of the public in the case against Volkswagen, which has said it will plead guilty to dozens of environmental charges.

Justice Enzo Rondinelli had been weighing a third-party application to hear impact statements from alleged victims of the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal.

He says that isn’t necessary, because it’s the Public Prosecution Service of Canada’s role to represent the public in this proceeding.

However, prosecutor Tom Lemon has said he is willing to gather victim impact statements that he will submit to the court.

Volkswagen’s lawyers have said they’ve reached a deal with the Crown and the automaker intends to plead guilty to all 60 charges against it.

The case has been put over to Jan. 22, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.

The Canadian Press