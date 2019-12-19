Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iowa man wants coyote back as emotional support animal
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 19, 2019 11:32 am EST
WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa man is trying regain custody of a young coyote that he says has become his emotional support animal.
“This animal is a dog in a coyote’s body,” said Matthew Stokes about Drifter, a youngster who Stokes said was left by a coyote family that had dug a den in his backyard on the outskirts of Waterloo.
Stokes told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that he was suffering at the time from a bone infection in a foot and was in danger of losing it. He said Drifter kept him going.
But the pup was corralled by a neighbour while roaming the area in October and placed with a wildlife rehab agency.
“This is not an emotional support animal. This is a wild coyote that he took out of the wild and decided to make a pet,” said Tracy Belle, director of WildThunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary. The agency’s goal is to return Drifter to the wild.
Stokes said he’s obtained a letter from his physician that says Drifter is an emotional support animal because he helps Stokes with depression and anxiety.
Stokes also is in the process of applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture license to keep a dangerous animal, he said.