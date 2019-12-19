Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed at more record highs on Wall Street, extending the market’s gains for the week.

The gains follow encouraging earnings reports from several big companies. Stocks, bonds, gold and a gauge measuring fear among traders made only modest moves Thursday, the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.23 points, or 0.4%, to 3,205.37, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 137.68 points, or 0.5%, to 28,376.96, a record.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 59.48 points, or 0.7%, to 8,887.22, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 5.36 points, or 0.3%, to 1,667.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.57 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 241.58 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 152.34 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.12 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 698.52 points, or 27.9%.

The Dow is up 5,049.50 points, or 21.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,251.94 points, or 33.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 318.53 points, or 23.6%.

The Associated Press

