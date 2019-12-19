Loading articles...

HBC's CFO, Ed Record, to return from medical leave, resume duties on Dec. 20

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. says its chief financial officer will return from a medical leave tomorrow.

HBC says in a statement Ed Record will resume his duties effective Dec. 20.

Becky Roof will step down as interim CFO on his return.

Record left in mid-June for a medical leave of absence.

The company did not provide any additional information on his condition at the time.

HBC says it appreciates Roof’s contribution while Record was on leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:HBC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB DVP ramp to EB 401 is partially blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:02 PM
Retweeted @CityNatasha: 4-9 cm of fluffy snow has fallen across the GTA. Good news, it will taper in time for the drive home. Bad news, there’s sn…
Latest Weather
Read more