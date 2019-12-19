Has Facebook become the internet’s super villain?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
File-This Oct. 23, 2019, file photo shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Facebook's stock dropped almost 3% in regular trading after news reports Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, suggested that the FTC may take antitrust action to prevent Facebook from integrating its disparate messaging apps. The reports said the Federal Trade Commission may seek a court injunction that would block Facebook's “interoperability” plans for Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, which involves revising them to use the same underlying software. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
In today’s Big Story podcast, the history of technology in the 2010s is dotted with dozens of Facebook scandals—but for most of the company’s lifespan, it’s maintained the veneer of plausible deniability. That was a slip-up, one apology might claim. Another might promise the company was working to fix the problem. Facebook’s leader, Mark Zuckerberg, was frequently front and centre to reassure users that Facebook had their best interests at heart.
It’s hard to believe any of that anymore. In 2019, Facebook stopped pretending. No, it would not police outright lies in political ads, nor would it bar publishers known for racist messages from being listed as a ‘trusted’ source. No, Zuckerberg would not be appearing to address the concerns of politicians in the UK and Canada ahead of their elections. Oh, and also Facebook is making its own money now, OK. Now that the facade has come down, what’s Facebook’s next move? And how can users be aware of what the company is doing with their data?