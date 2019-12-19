Loading articles...

Floating nuke plant sends first power to Arctic Russia

MOSCOW — A floating nuclear power plant widely criticized by environmentalists started sending electricity Thursday to a region in Russia’s Arctic.

The floating plant, named the Akademik Lomonosov, was sent in August to the Chukotka Peninsula, an area 5,500 kilometres (3,400 miles) northeast of Moscow. It began delivering power to the port of Pevek on Thursday, Russian nuclear agency Rosatom said.

Environmentalists have criticized the project as inherently dangerous and a threat to the pristine Arctic region. Rosatom has dismissed the concerns, insisting the 70-megawatt plant is safe to operate.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:44 AM
Plow ops on the southbound 400 at the moment. Delays from south of Mapleview.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Retweeted @michellemackey: #ExtremeColdAlert still in place with wind chills this morning near -20. Dress in layers and limit the amount of expose…
Latest Weather
Read more