'Evil incarnate': Police say suspects 'hunted' down and killed random victim at North York complex

Jeremy Urbina was a second-year OCAD student who lived with his parents and was studying integrated media. He was “loved by all” Det. Sgt. Terry Browne said on Thursday and had never been in trouble with the police.

How he became the city’s 67th homicide victim of the year moved Browne, a veteran homicide detective, to angrily declare it one of the “most callous killings” he’s seen in nearly two decades on the job.

Urbina, 22, was shot more than 10 times from behind last Wednesday after taking out the garbage at the North York complex near Finch and Leslie avenues where he lived with his parents.

Browne believes two suspects captured on surveillance video were “hunting” for someone to kill, and Urbina was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“This was nothing short of being callous, cowardly and evil incarnate,” a visibly disturbed Browne said at a news conference Thursday.

“I’ve never seen someone actually appear to hunt down another human being. That’s exactly what it looks like in my eyes.”

Browne said security video showed two suspects enter the complex at around 8:01 p.m. and begin casually looking around.

At around 8:07 Urbina walked out to the dumpster to throw out some trash. As he walked back to his apartment one of the two suspects began firing at him from behind.

He died at the scene.

“This appears as though a human being was hunting another human being,” Browne said.

“There is absolutely no interaction with Mr. Urbina and the shooter, and as soon as this discharge of firearm occurs, the shooting suspect leaves the area with the second suspect and they flee on foot,” he added.

“Right now I consider both of these people to be parties to this offence.”

Browne would only say that both suspects appear “young.” He’s appealing to the public to come forward to help solve what he considers an “opportunistic” murder of a random, innocent victim.

“Mr. Urbina did not see this coming,” he emphasized. “This is one of the most callous killing I’ve ever witnessed in this office.”