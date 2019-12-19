Displaced residents of Gosford fire weeks away from returning home

Some good news for hundreds of residents left displaced for more than a month after a fatal high rise fire in North York, many of them may be able to return home sooner than anticipated.

At a holiday dinner Thursday night for the fire victims meant to bring little holiday cheer to those who wont be able to go home for Christmas, Mayor John Tory revealed that the first batch of doors that were damaged in the five-alarm blaze have been delivered and many more are expected to be delivered in the next day or so.

“For the majority …we’re very close to people being able to move back in,” said Tory. “I would say that for many of the units in the building we’re down to weeks.

“There’s a number of them that were much more severely damaged that is going to take longer. That may be a matter of a few more months.”

Tory says he’s heard the frustration in the voices of many residents who are temporarily living in hotels and looking for answers.

“We are going to make sure we stay on top of the landlord to make sure those people who are out longer are looked after,” said Tory. “Our expectation is that the landlord will have those people continue to stay in the hotel on the arrangements that have been put forward until such time as they can move back into their apartments.”

There is still no official word on the cause of the five-alarm blaze that started in an eighth floor apartment unit which claimed the life of one man. Preliminary reports said the fire did not look suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office had narrowed the source of the fire down to one of the two bedrooms in the unit.