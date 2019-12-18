Loading articles...

Toronto photographer faces more charges of sexual assault, voyeurism

Last Updated Dec 18, 2019 at 11:38 am EST

Efren Chimbo, 64, is facing more charges in a sexual assault and voyeurism investigation, Dec. 18, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A 64-year-old photographer is facing more charges of sexual assault and voyeurism after four more alleged victims came forward.

Earlier this year, Efren Chimbo, of Toronto, was arrested after two underage girls went to a man’s home in the Rogers Road and Dufferin Street area for a photography session.

It’s alleged that during this session, the man videotaped the girls without their consent and one of the girls was sexually assaulted.

Chimbo was charged with two counts of making child pornography, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual assault.

Since the investigation, four more victims have come forward, with allegations ranging from 2011 to this year.

In each case, the victims made a similar claim of going to a man’s home for a photography session only to be sexually assaulted or videotaped without their consent.

Chimbo is now facing three more counts of sexual assault and two more counts of voyeurism.

Toronto police said that while searching the suspect’s residence, a number of items were seized – including computers and cameras – and that videos and images were found on the devices.

Police said some of the women in the videos and images have been not been identified and investigators are encouraging anyone who may have had a contact with Chimbo to call authorities.

