Stocks in Toronto lose ground in broad decline, U.S. stock markets move higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, hit by a broad-based decline on the Toronto Stock Exchange with most of the major sectors losing ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.66 points at 17,017.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.58 points at 28,306.74. The S&P 500 index was up 5.35 points at 3,197.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.02 points at 8,843.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.27 cents US compared with an average of 75.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was up seven cents at US$60.94 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 10 cents at US$1,480.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.35 of a cent at US$2.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press