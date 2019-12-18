Loading articles...

Richmond Hill man charged with first-degree murder in arson investigation

Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, 61, has been identified as the victim of a fatal fire deemed arson in Rexdale. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A 24-year-old Richmond Hill man is now facing a murder charge in connection with a house fire in Rexdale last week.

Toronto fire said they were called to a two-story home on Stallion Place at around 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 11, for a report of an active structure fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the home when fire crews pulled up to the scene, fire officials said.

A woman was pulled from the building but was later pronounced dead on the scene.

She was later identified as Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, 61, of Toronto.

According to police, the suspect made his own way to hospital, where officers placed him in custody for arson.

The suspect has since been identified as Joel Vassell.

On Wednesday, police charged Vassell with first-degree murder.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.

One firefighter suffered minor, heat related, injuries in the fire, two other people were also treated and released by paramedics.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Several vehicles in the ditch SB 404 south of Bloomington - emergency crews blocking the two left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:31 AM
Brutal driving conditions today! Also an extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto.
Latest Weather
Read more