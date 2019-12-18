Richmond Hill man charged with first-degree murder in arson investigation

A 24-year-old Richmond Hill man is now facing a murder charge in connection with a house fire in Rexdale last week.

Toronto fire said they were called to a two-story home on Stallion Place at around 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 11, for a report of an active structure fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the home when fire crews pulled up to the scene, fire officials said.

A woman was pulled from the building but was later pronounced dead on the scene.

She was later identified as Yvonne Bachelor-Vassell, 61, of Toronto.

According to police, the suspect made his own way to hospital, where officers placed him in custody for arson.

The suspect has since been identified as Joel Vassell.

On Wednesday, police charged Vassell with first-degree murder.

He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance.

One firefighter suffered minor, heat related, injuries in the fire, two other people were also treated and released by paramedics.