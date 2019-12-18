Prosecutors order arrest of Bolivian ex-President Morales

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Prosecutors in Bolivia’s capital issued an arrest warrant against former President Evo Morales on Wednesday, accusing him of sedition and terrorism.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo recently brought charges against Morales, alleging he promoted violent clashes that led to 35 deaths.

Officials say he ordered supporters to blockade cities in order to force the ouster of interim President Jeanine Áñez, who took over when Morales resigned last month after a wave of protests and under pressure from the police and military.

The Associated Press