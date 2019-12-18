Loading articles...

Police investigating incident at Trump's Mar-a-Largo club

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police say they are investigating an incident Wednesday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Largo club.

They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation.

Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in an email, “There is an open investigation. As soon as we have something, I will put it out.”

The president is not at the club nor is any member of his immediate family believed to be there, but they are expected to arrive for the weekend and spend the holidays there.

Terry Spencer, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Westney - ramp lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 10 minutes ago
Dress for minus 20's tonight and tomorrow morning. Layer those kiddos up before school and bring your pets indoors…
Latest Weather
Read more