Loading articles...

People stabbed at Oregon shopping centre; suspect caught

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police say multiple people have been stabbed at a suburban Portland shopping centre and that a suspect has been apprehended.

Police in the city of Beaverton said the attack happened Wednesday morning near a Wells Fargo bank.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was responding. No further details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
WB 401 collector ramp to Allen/Yorkdale is CLOSED due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:31 AM
Brutal driving conditions today! Also an extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto.
Latest Weather
Read more