'Mrs. Maisel' actor Tarantina's death ruled an accident

NEW YORK — Drug intoxication caused the death of actor Brian Tarantina, who played a comedy club emcee in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the New York City medical examiner has ruled.

The medical examiner, who declared Tarantina’s death an accident on Tuesday, said he died from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine.

Tarantina, 60, died at his Manhattan apartment on Nov. 2.

He had roles in a number of other television shows and movies, including “Gilmore Girls” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

The Associated Press

