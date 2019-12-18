Loading articles...

Man found with gunshot wounds following Scarborough crash

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Scarborough.

Police say they responded to a crash in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived they discovered a male driver unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 47 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 8:05PM UPDATE: Northwesterly winds still contributing to the production of lake effect snow from Angus to Cookstown. https://…
Latest Weather
Read more