Jody Wilson-Raybould is Canadian Press newsmaker of the year for 2019
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 18, 2019 10:05 am EST
Independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould celebrates her election win in Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, October 21, 2019. The SNC-Lavalin affair cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers, his most trusted aide, the top federal public servant and possibly a second majority mandate; and now the woman at the centre of it all — Jody Wilson-Raybould — is the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong
OTTAWA — Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has been chosen as The Canadian Press’s newsmaker of the year for 2019.
News editors and producers cited her central role in the SNC-Lavalin affair in voting her the runaway winner of the title.
The scandal cost Justin Trudeau two ministers, his most trusted adviser, the country’s top public servant and possibly his majority in the October election.
Wilson-Raybould was a star Liberal candidate in 2015 and became Canada’s first Indigenous justice minister.
But she fell out with the prime minister over her refusal to order the negotiation of a “remediation agreement” for SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal engineering firm facing corruption-related charges over its dealings in Libya.
Shuffled to Veterans Affairs in January, she ended up resigning from cabinet and was expelled from the Liberal caucus, though she won re-election in Vancouver and now sits as an Independent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.