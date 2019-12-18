Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery rose 1 cent at $5.5220 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .2 cent at $3.8860 a bushel; Mar. oats fell 1.8 cents at $3.0440 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 3.6 cents at 9.2820 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.2240 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.4512 a pound; Feb. lean hogs lost .48 cent at .7007 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
SB 400 South of Sheppard, two centre lanes are blocked with a collision. Slow from Finch.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:31 AM
Brutal driving conditions today! Also an extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto.
Latest Weather
Read more