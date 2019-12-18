Loading articles...

Former Sri Lankan minister arrested over 2016 road accident

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lankan police arrested a former Cabinet minister on Wednesday over a 2016 traffic accident in which a young person was seriously wounded, state media reported. The minister called his arrest political revenge.

Patali Champika Ranawaka, who was urban development minister before current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected on Nov. 16, was arrested at his home at the direction of the attorney general, state television Rupavahini reported.

Nishara Jayarate, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said Ranawaka was arrested on suspicion of committing a rash and neglect act causing grievous injury and then switching drivers.

Ranawaka has said the case had long been settled with a fine to his driver but the new government had reopened it for political revenge.

Ranawaka earlier was a Cabinet member in the government of Rajapaksa’s brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. His defection in 2014 triggered the fall of that government.

The Associated Press

