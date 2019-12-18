Loading articles...

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger

MILAN — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced Wednesday that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company.

In a joint statement, the companies said the new group will be led by PSA’s cost-cutting CEO Carlo Tavares, with Fiat Chrysler’s chairman John Elkann as chairman of the merged company.

The companies said that the merger would position the new company to “successfully capitalize on the opportunities presented in the new era of sustainable mobility.”

The Associated Press

