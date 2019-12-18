Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert Wednesday as temperatures are expected feel closer to -20 C with the wind for most of the day.

Extreme Cold Weather Alerts are issued when the temperature in the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

It won’t be just the freezing temps the GTA will have to deal with. Snow squall warnings and watches are in place for northern parts of the GTA and cottage country.

“Lots of weather alerts in effect today, even affecting portions of the northern York, northern Durham regions with snow squall warnings. Lots of snow, blowing snow as well … areas like Newmarket, Georgina and Uxbridge could end up with as much as 15 centimetres by tonight,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor explained.

Environment Canada has also issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA including Toronto.

“Brief periods of heavy snow are possible this morning as a cold front sweeps through the area,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

Toronto is only expected to see about two centimetres of snow.

The city’s Extreme Cold Weather Alerts activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside. A warming centre is open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. the day an alert is called, and remains open continuously until noon on the day an alert is terminated.

Residents are being advised to dress in layers, not expose skin to the elements for long periods of time, and to check on vulnerable friends and relatives.