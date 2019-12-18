Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
DavidsTea to restate financial results after finding errors in quarterly reports
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 18, 2019 10:00 am EST
MONTREAL — DavidsTea Inc. says it will be restating financial reports from earlier this year to comply with accounting standards, a move that will delay completion of its third-quarter financial results.
The Montreal-based tea shop operator says it made errors in its first- and second-quarter reports related to changes in the way leases are handled under International Financial Reporting Standards.
DavidsTea says investors should no longer rely on its financial reports for the quarters ended May 4 and Aug. 3 and that the report for its quarter ended Nov. 2 will be delayed.
It says it has filed information about the restatement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company says the restatement only affects non-cash impairment charges, amortization expenses, and its deficit at Feb. 3 and not other aspects of its previous reports.
In September, it reported a $7-million loss for the three months ended Aug. 3 and an $11-million loss for the six months ended Aug. 3. It hasn’t disclosed how much those figures would change under the restatement.
