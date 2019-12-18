Loading articles...

Cocaine seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego

In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf crew members use a crane and cargo net to transfer bales of contraband from Bertholf's 35-foot Long Range Interceptor boat to the cutter following an at-sea interdiction of a low-profile go-fast vessel during Bertholf's patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Krug/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

SAN DIEGO — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.

The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.

The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Retweeted @OPP_GTATraffic: UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy403 EB at Waterdown Road #BurlON remains CLOSED following a collision. Emergency crews on sce…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Layer up tonight and tomorrow morning! Overnight low will drop to -19° and the wind will make it feel like -27! -…
Latest Weather
Read more