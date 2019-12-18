Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cocaine seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 18, 2019 9:08 pm EST
In this Nov. 4, 2019 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf crew members use a crane and cargo net to transfer bales of contraband from Bertholf's 35-foot Long Range Interceptor boat to the cutter following an at-sea interdiction of a low-profile go-fast vessel during Bertholf's patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Krug/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
SAN DIEGO — An estimated $312 million worth of cocaine seized from smugglers in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.
About 18,000 pounds (8,165 kilograms) of the drug was offloaded Wednesday from the Coast Guard cutter Bertholf.
The huge haul resulted from interdictions by the crews of five cutters between mid-October and early December, the Coast Guard said.
The Navy, federal agencies and international partners were also involved in the counter-drug operations.