Loading articles...

CAMH changing day pass system, installing fences after review of escaped patients

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

A prominent Toronto psychiatric hospital says it will implement all recommendations made by an external panel that probed recent cases of patients with a violent history escaping the facility.

Catherine Zahn, president of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, said the hospital will build new infrastructure and change its system of patient passes.

CAMH announced it will also communicate more often with police and build an outdoor area enclosed by fences.

The changes are among 12 recommendations made by a panel after multiple people escaped from the hospital’s forensic facility, which treats people found not criminally responsible for violent crimes.

Zhebin Cong was a patient at the hospital who escaped in July and fled to China after he was found not criminally responsible for the second-degree murder of his roommate.

Adalsteinn Brown, who chaired the review, said the recommendations should improve community safety and help patients complete their treatment.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Southbound 400 south of Sheppard, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:26 AM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Lake effect bands of heavy snow still somewhat disorganized this morning. However, they should become more organized as…
Latest Weather
Read more