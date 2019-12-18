Alleged feces thrower returns to court

The man accused of throwing feces on five strangers is set to appear in court on Monday.

Samuel Opoku, 23, is facing five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief in connection with three alleged incidents at or near York University and the University of Toronto.

The suspect has been held in custody since his Dec. 3 bail hearing was postponed.

The case will be heard at the old city hall court at 10 a.m.