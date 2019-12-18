Loading articles...

Alleged feces thrower returns to court

Samuel Opoku, left, his lawyer Jordan Weisz, Justice Cathy Mochain and Crown councel Michael Lockner are seen during an appearance in a courtroom sketch in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

The man accused of throwing feces on five strangers is set to appear in court on Monday.

Samuel Opoku, 23, is facing five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief in connection with three alleged incidents at or near York University and the University of Toronto.

The suspect has been held in custody since his Dec. 3 bail hearing was postponed.

The case will be heard at the old city hall court at 10 a.m.

