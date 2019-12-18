Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Accountability achieved' in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 18, 2019 1:43 pm EST
Jody Wilson-Raybould appears at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Wilson-Raybould says the justice system did its work, the rule of law is being upheld and it is time for SNC-Lavalin to look to its future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Jody Wilson-Raybould says the justice system did its work, the rule of law is being upheld and it is time for SNC-Lavalin to look to its future.
In a series of tweets today, the former Liberal cabinet minister at the centre of the SNC-Lavalin affair says accountability was ultimately achieved.
The Montreal-based engineering firm has been caught up in a political storm since February, when the Globe and Mail newspaper reported that prime ministerial aides leaned on Wilson-Raybould, attorney general at the time, to ensure there was a deal that would avoid prosecution.
Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet days later and was subsequently ousted from the Liberal caucus.
SNC-Lavalin had unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a special settlement — known as a remediation agreement — out of concern the company could be barred from federal contracts for a decade.
SNC-Lavalin says today it expects a guilty plea to fraud by its construction subsidiary will not hinder the company’s long-term business prospects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.