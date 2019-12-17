Loading articles...

Was 2019 the year we literally lost the plot?

Katherine Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and Anthony Daniels with Star Wars characters Stormtroopers, Kylo Ren, R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and D-O attend at the special fan event for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' the special fan event for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' at Roppongi Hills on December 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. GETTY IMAGES/Christopher Jue

In today’s Big Story podcast, for decades now, Hollywood has been trending towards more and more blockbusters and less and less everything else. This year was the pinnacle of that strategy. In 2019 it didn’t matter whether or not you liked a film or a TV show or not, or is it was a compelling piece of art–what mattered was that you were prepared to fight about it, and loudly.

Marketers have weaponized fan loyalty and unleashed it in a way that blocks out almost everything else from the pop culture conversation. And there’s no going back. If you want something that’s not a blockbuster or a franchise you’re going to have to hunt for it—because you won’t hear about it. What does this mean for the future of TV & Film?

GUEST: Norm Wilner, senior film writer, Now Magazine; Host, Someone Else’s Movie

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:20 AM
Retweeted @680NEWSweather: System snow is skirting to the south of #Toronto A winter weather travel advisory continues for Niagara ❄️ (Jill-Dec 1…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
RadarScope loop up to 5:43am Dec 17. Snow in green and oh so close to #Toronto Winter Weather Travel Advisory cont…
Latest Weather
Read more