Was 2019 the year we literally lost the plot?

Katherine Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and Anthony Daniels with Star Wars characters Stormtroopers, Kylo Ren, R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and D-O attend at the special fan event for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' the special fan event for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' at Roppongi Hills on December 11, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. GETTY IMAGES/Christopher Jue
In today’s Big Story podcast, for decades now, Hollywood has been trending towards more and more blockbusters and less and less everything else. This year was the pinnacle of that strategy. In 2019 it didn’t matter whether or not you liked a film or a TV show or not, or is it was a compelling piece of art–what mattered was that you were prepared to fight about it, and loudly.
Marketers have weaponized fan loyalty and unleashed it in a way that blocks out almost everything else from the pop culture conversation. And there’s no going back. If you want something that’s not a blockbuster or a franchise you’re going to have to hunt for it—because you won’t hear about it. What does this mean for the future of TV & Film?
GUEST: Norm Wilner, senior film writer, Now Magazine; Host, Someone Else’s Movie