Trump endorses Sullivan re-election as US senator for Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s re-election.

In a tweet, Trump said the Republican Sullivan is doing a great job for the state while also supporting Trump’s agenda.

He said he gives Sullivan his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Sullivan was elected in 2014. During his tenure, he has been involved in military and resource development issues and efforts to address marine debris. He is a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Sullivan formerly served as a state attorney general and natural resources commissioner.

His highest profile challenger so far is Al Gross, an independent who earned an early endorsement from the state Democratic party.

Gross left his practice as an orthopedic surgeon to focus on ways to change the health care system, according to a campaign video. He has made addressing what he sees as a broken health care system a major issue in his campaign.

The Associated Press