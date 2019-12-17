Loading articles...

Police investigate Sunnybrook Park shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Toronto neighbourhood of Leaside.

Police tweeted at around 11 p.m. Tuesday that they were called to a report of gunfire in Sunnybrook Park, near Eglinton Avenue East and Brentcliffe Road.

Investigators said two men were in a car when one got out and shot at a man.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a white Maserati and may have also been involved in a collision.

Police said no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Construction delays: Eastbound QEW from east of Cawthra to east of Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: The snow squalls Wednesday may be the strongest lake effect snow event of the season so far across parts of Southwestern…
Latest Weather
Read more