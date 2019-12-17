Police investigate Sunnybrook Park shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident in the Toronto neighbourhood of Leaside.

Police tweeted at around 11 p.m. Tuesday that they were called to a report of gunfire in Sunnybrook Park, near Eglinton Avenue East and Brentcliffe Road.

Investigators said two men were in a car when one got out and shot at a man.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a white Maserati and may have also been involved in a collision.

Police said no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.