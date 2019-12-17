Loading articles...

Reward offered for arrest, conviction of suspects in 22 GTA bank robberies

Last Updated Dec 17, 2019 at 5:34 am EST

Suspects wanted in multiple GTA bank robberies that took place between Oct. 5 and Dec. 13 of 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The Canadian Bankers Association is offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who can help with the investigation into a string of armed bank robberies in the GTA.

The 22 robberies took place between Oct. 5 and Dec. 13.

Police said in each incident, the suspects wore masks and demanded money. At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

The suspects are all described as men, in their late teens to early 20s.

Police said the suspects used several different vehicles to commit these robberies including a black Hyundai Elantra, a silver BMW 328 and an white Acura MDX.

No injuries were reported during the robberies.

Police released the following security images of the suspects:

