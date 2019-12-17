RCMP secrets case 'dragging on,' disappointed defence lawyer says

OTTAWA — The lawyer for an RCMP intelligence official accused of violating secrecy laws expressed concern in court today about the pace of the legal proceedings.

Lawyer Ian Carter, who represents the RCMP’s Cameron Jay Ortis, says the case has been dragging on for months while the Crown discloses evidence to the defence.

Ortis, 47, was charged in September under the Security of Information Act for allegedly revealing secrets to an unknown recipient and planning to give additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He faces a total of seven counts under various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, to Sept. 12, when he was arrested.

Crown prosecutor John MacFarlane tells the court some 14,000 pages of evidence, covering the police investigation through last July, has already been disclosed to the defence.

He says every effort is being made to complete the exercise, but more time is needed given the unusual nature of the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press