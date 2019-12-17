Loading articles...

Pranksters charged after home, cars covered in cheese slices

GIRARD, Pa. — A man and two teenage boys who allegedly covered two cars and a home with cheese slices are facing disorderly conduct charges.

Pennsylvania State Police say the prank occurred in Girard early Saturday. But it’s not clear what motivated it.

The names of the three suspects — a 17-year-old Girard boy and two Lake City residents, ages 17 and 18 — have not been released. Authorities say they admitted their involvement in the prank.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the home at the time of the incident.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Retweeted @MattFitLife23: Multiple measurements of 13cm as of 11:30. #beamsville #onstorm
Latest Weather
Read more