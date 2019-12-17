Loading articles...

Popular waterfront Asian supermarket set to close in January

Last Updated Dec 17, 2019 at 9:20 pm EST

The T&T Supermarket chain, which has 17 stores including this one on Cherry St, has been bought by Loblaw Companies Ltd. - (Photo by Jim Rankin/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The re-development of Toronto’s eastern waterfront means a popular Asian supermarket will disappear.

The T&T Supermarket on Cherry Street will close at the end of January.

It’s the only Toronto location of the chain that is owned by Loblaws but head office says it’s actively looking for another downtown location.

It will also offer online shopping to downtowners starting next month.

T&T has been at its Portlands location for 12 years.

It also continues to operate seven other stores in the GTA including three in Markham.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Warden collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: The snow squalls Wednesday may be the strongest lake effect snow event of the season so far across parts of Southwestern…
Latest Weather
Read more