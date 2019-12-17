Popular waterfront Asian supermarket set to close in January

The re-development of Toronto’s eastern waterfront means a popular Asian supermarket will disappear.

The T&T Supermarket on Cherry Street will close at the end of January.

It’s the only Toronto location of the chain that is owned by Loblaws but head office says it’s actively looking for another downtown location.

It will also offer online shopping to downtowners starting next month.

T&T has been at its Portlands location for 12 years.

It also continues to operate seven other stores in the GTA including three in Markham.