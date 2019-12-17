Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Popular waterfront Asian supermarket set to close in January
by charlene close
Posted Dec 17, 2019 9:20 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 17, 2019 at 9:20 pm EST
The T&T Supermarket chain, which has 17 stores including this one on Cherry St, has been bought by Loblaw Companies Ltd. - (Photo by Jim Rankin/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
The re-development of Toronto’s eastern waterfront means a popular Asian supermarket will disappear.
The T&T Supermarket on Cherry Street will close at the end of January.
It’s the only Toronto location of the chain that is owned by Loblaws but head office says it’s actively looking for another downtown location.
It will also offer online shopping to downtowners starting next month.
T&T has been at its Portlands location for 12 years.
It also continues to operate seven other stores in the GTA including three in Markham.
