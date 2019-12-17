Loading articles...

Parents burst into tears as Ontario reveals autism program faces another delay

Hundreds march from Nathan Phillips Square to Queen's Park on April 29, 2019, to protest the government's changes to autism funding. CITYNEWS/Erica Natividad

Parents of children with autism burst into tears today as the provincial government announced another delay in getting their kids the services they need.

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Todd Smith announced that a needs-based program will be phased in over two years, instead of being up and running in April as previously promised.

Parents who were watching the announcement, some of them clutching pictures of their children, began weeping and saying, “not good enough.”

Smith says the work has already started, but it is complex and will take time to be fully implemented.

In the meantime, families will get interim funding of either $20,000 or $5,000 to pay for services, depending on their child’s age – the maximum annual amounts they were to get under a failed plan announced earlier this year.

That plan sparked outrage, forcing the government to go back to the drawing board and nearly double the amount of money it will allocate to an autism program.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Westney ramp to EB 401 is CLOSED due to a collision. EB 401 ramp to NB Westney is blocked, traffic forced to go SB.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:51 AM
Retweeted @MattFitLife23: Multiple measurements of 13cm as of 11:30. #beamsville #onstorm
Latest Weather
Read more