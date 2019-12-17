Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Manufacturing sales down 0.7 per cent at $57.1 billion in October
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 17, 2019 8:58 am EST
A worker welds steel at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.7 per cent to $57.1 billion in October as sales in the transportation equipment and fabricated metal product industries moved lower. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.7 per cent to $57.1 billion in October as sales of transportation equipment moved lower, due in part to a strike at General Motors in the United States.
Economists had expected no change for October, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv, but Statistics Canada says October had the second consecutive monthly decline in overall manufacturing sales.
Sales fell in 11 of 21 industries, representing 48.8 per cent of total manufacturing sales.
The transportation equipment sector fell 3.1 per cent to $11.0 billion in October as motor vehicle assembly and motor vehicle parts sales dropped due in part to the 40-day strike by the United Auto Workers strike at General Motors in the United States.
Sales of fabricated metal products dropped 8.2 per cent to $3.3 billion.
Offsetting some of the losses was an increase of 6.2 per cent in petroleum and coal product sales and a gain of 1.9 per cent in the food industry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019