Man faces second-degree murder charges in alleged Downsview shooting

Toronto police said Dwight Angus, 38, of Brampton, was found shot to death near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue on Dec. 15, 2019. (PHOTO: TORONTO POLICE SERVICE/FILE)

Toronto police have charged a man they allege is connected to a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Downsview neighbourhood last Sunday.

On Dec. 15 at around 11:25 p.m., police allege two men were sitting in a car in the Keele Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said a third man approached the car and the men began talking with each other outside of the vehicle.

“The third man [then] fired a handgun at one of the other men, then fled the scene,” police said.

The victim, Dwight Angus, 38, of Brampton died at the scene.

On Monday, police said they arrested and charged a Toronto man in connection to the alleged incident.

Edgar Stalin Brown, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

This is Toronto’s 69th homicide of 2019.

PHOTO: Edgar Stalin Brown has been charged with second degree murder, police said Tuesday.

 

 

