Energy sector helps TSX edge higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 17, 2019 11:27 am EST
A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on Thursday, August 18, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector offset losses in other parts of the market as Canada’s main stock index edged up in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.19 points at 17,060.55.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 42.42 points at 28,278.31. The S&P 500 index was up 1.66 points at 3,193.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.83 points at 8,812.40.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.03 cents US compared with an average of 76.09 cents US on Monday.
The February crude contract was up 64 cents at US$60.78 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.327 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down 20 cents at US$1,480.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.10 of a cent at US$2.8125 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
The Canadian Press
