Bogota's history-making mayor-elect weds partner in Colombia
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 17, 2019 11:48 am EST
BOGOTA — The first woman to be elected mayor of Colombia’s capital city has married her partner in a private civil ceremony before taking office.
Claudia López announced her nuptial to Angélica Lozano Monday evening with an enthusiastic message on Twitter and several photographs.
“On my way to the happiest moment of my life!” López shared on Twitter.
She thanked her bride for “loving me always” and promised “to honour and love” her forever.
The couple’s union has become a rallying cause among supporters promoting LGBT rights in the traditionally conservative, Catholic country.
Colombia has nonetheless permitted gay marriage since a court ruling in 2016.
When she is sworn into office, López will become the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America, a region slowly advancing in improving LGBT rights.
