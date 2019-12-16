Loading articles...

TTC Board member Jim Karygiannis appears unsure of cost of TTC fare

Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 4:31 pm EST

The TTC Board convened on Monday to discuss the 2020 operating budget and debate the pros and cons of a possible 10 cent fare hike.

But one board member appeared unsure of the current cost of a fare.

While debating with a deputant about cost differences between the TTC and taxis, coun. Jim Karygiannis seemed to struggle to recall the cost of a TTC fare.

“My question is, what’s the cost of a TTC fare?” Karygiannis asked. “Three dollars, something like that?”

Adult cash fares for the TTC currently stand at $3.25.

Reached by CityNews reporter Tina Yazdani on the telephone, Karygiannis downplayed his inability to recall how much it costs to ride a bus, streetcar or subway in Toronto.

“Listen, I said three dollars something, OK? Versus saying $3.25.”

“I want to thank you for bringing this to my attention, I will refrain from making any … further comments,” he concluded.

Karygiannis’ apparent confusion on the topic led to backlash online from those who saw it as evidence of an out-of-touch politician.

“This is exactly the problem,” tweeted Andew Lockett. “A collection of municipal councillors and MPPs who don’t even use public transit are making all the transit decisions.”

“These councillors should have to ride transit at least once per week to join the real world and see what it’s like,” JC added.

 

