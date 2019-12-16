TTC Board approves 10 cent fare hike, adult cash fares unchanged

The TTC Board has approved a ten cent fare hike as part of the 2020 budget.

Adult cash fares will not change, but the rates for tokens and the fare for seniors and youth will go up by a dime effective March 1, 2020.

The monthly pass is also rising by almost $5.

The TTC has also approved the hiring of 50 more transit enforcement officers to crack down on fare evasion, a problem that board member, Coun. Denzil Minnan-Wong, blamed for the hike.

“We are hemorrhaging tens of millions of dollars, conservative estimate $60 million a year in fare evasion,” he said. “If we had the $60 million in revenue, if the cheaters weren’t cheating, there would be no fare increase.”

The ten cent hike is expected to bring in around $31.5 million in revenue.